Some of the Nintendo Switch’s best titles are on sale right now

Nintendo eShop is currently offering a blockbuster sale with several Switch titles, including Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Team Sonic Racing and more up to 60 percent off.

You can find the most notable deals from the sale below:

A list of games on sale in alphabetical order, courtesy of Lbabinz, can be found here.

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: Nintendo Via @Lbabinz