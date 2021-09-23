New Oculus Quest 2 promotion knocks $150 off if you buy two headsets

After introducing a new 128GB variant for the Oculus Quest 2 at no additional cost in August, the Facebook-owned company is back with another promotion.

Now, you can buy an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset and get a second one for $150 off. Oculus is offering this deal on both the 128 and 256GB storage variants until September 27th.

The 128GB Quest 2 costs $459. Two of them would set you back $918 on a regular day, but you pay only $768 for the two under the promotion.

Similarly, the 256GB storage Quest 2 costs $629, and two of them would total $1,258, but instead, you pay only $1,108 if you place your order before September 27th.

It’s worth noting that last December, a small number of Oculus Quest 2 users experienced skin irritation due to the VR headset’s foam cushion gasket, prompting Facebook to halt the headset’s sale. Further, the company issued a voluntary joint recall with Health Canada and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to replace the facial foam gasket.

Facebook sold nearly 4 million Oculus Quest 2 headsets in the United States and about 172,600 in Canada, with 5,716 and 758 reports of skin reactions to the Quest 2’s internal gasket in each nation, respectively. Now, the company offers a new and improved facial foam interface with the headset, further making the promotion a solid (and safe) deal.

Learn more or purchase the Quest 2 here.

Source: Oculus