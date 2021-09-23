Fido drops pricing of iPhone X, iPhone 11 and iPhone 12

Rogers’ flanker brand Fido has discounted a few older iPhone models, including the iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone X, now that the iPhone 13 series has been revealed.

This includes $14.39 off the monthly cost of an iPhone 11 Pro and $8 off the monthly cost of an iPhone 12 mini. While none of these deals are incredible, they still offer a slight discount if Apple’s iPhone 13 doesn’t interest you.

For more on the iPhone 13 series, check out our review of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Deals

iPhone 12 Pro Max – $33.34 per month ($6.50 savings each month) – $640 upfront cost

iPhone 12 Pro – $33.34 per month ($6 savings each month) – $496 upfront cost

iPhone 12 – $34.99 per month ($3.81 savings each month) – $0 upfront pre-owned

iPhone XR – $19.99 per month ($9.19 saving each month) – $0 upfront

iPhone 12 mini – $20.99 per month ($11.68 savings each month) – $0 upfont pre-owned

iPhone 12 mini – $26.04 per month ($8.34 saving each month) – $0 upfront

iPhone 11 Pro – $39.99 per month ($14.39 savings each month) – $0 upfront

You can check out all the deals on Fido’s website.

Source: Fido