Booster Juice app is offering free delivery until October 3

Booster Juice is offering free delivery if you order from its app until October 3rd.

Have you downloaded the Booster Juice App yet? If not, now is the time! Get #FreeDelivery from September 20 – October 3 only on the Booster Juice App at participating locations. Plus there's no minimum basket required, order today and enjoy $0 delivery fees, you're welcome! 😘 pic.twitter.com/CsQY0QAaLP — Booster Juice (@boosterjuice) September 20, 2021

The app is pretty easy to use, there’s no coupon code or anything extra you need to get free delivery when going through the ordering process.

The Booster Juice app is available on the App Store and the Play Store.