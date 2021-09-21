Acorn TV now available on Telus’ Optik TV

Telus’ Optik TV customers can now access AMC Networks’ Acorn TV, boasting an extensive British and international programming catalogue.

Available on channel 377, Acorn TV is free to access until tomorrow, September 21st, after which you can choose to add the channel to your subscription as part of Optik TV’s Variety Theme Pack for $8 per month.

“We are excited to be the first content provider in Canada to bring Acorn TV in a theme pack and its top-rated British and international shows to our Optik TV customers. As we move into cooler weather across Canada, we know our customers will be looking for fresh new content to discover and enjoy at home,” said Zainul Mawji, executive vice-president of home solutions, Telus, in its news release.

Whitstable Pearl, Manhunt, My Life is Murder, Bloodlands and many more exclusive drama, mystery, and comedy shows are available on Acorn TV, with new shows added every week.

Learn more about Telus’ Optik TV and its subscription packages here.

Image credit: Acorn TV

Source: Telus