Google is going all out with its Pixel 6 series marketing

Google certainly has a big marketing budget

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Sep 16, 20216:11 PM EDT
Now that the hype surrounding Apple’s recently unveiled iPhone 13 series has is starting to die down, Google is ramping up its advertisements for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and letting everyone know that its in-house Tensor-chip devices are on their way.

Yesterday, we reported that Google has started advertising its Pixel 6 series with a new brand of potato chips in Japan called ‘Google Original (Potato) Chips.’ The Google Original Chips feature a bag design that matches the back of the Pixel 6 series and comes in five colours that coincide with the Pixel 6 series.

Google is only launching one flavour, however, called “Googley Salty Flavor.” On top of that, Google even released a teaser trailer of the new phone, giving fans a first look at the device being used in the real world.

Further, as a way of amassing hype, Google has put the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on showcase in its New York City retail store. However, they’re encased inside a large glass, so people can’t touch/hold it, but they can stare at the devices and bask in all its glory.

Now, billboards advertising the Pixel 6 series are popping up in cities in the U.S., including New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The billboards are designed keeping the Pixel 6 lineup’s colour theme in mind, with soft pink and yellow serving as the backdrop. The billboards show the devices’ home screen with colour-matching clock widgets, Google search bar and icons, thanks to the new Material You themes in Android 12.

Google hasn’t yet shared a release date, though the company has stated that the Pixel 6 series will arrive in the fall. However, rumours point to an October release.

In other Pixel 6 Series news, a benchmark test on Geekbench shows scores that paint a grim picture for the Pixel 6 Pro. The device received single-core and multi-core scores of 414 and 2,074, respectively.

For reference, early 2021’s Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with its Snapdragon 888 chipset received a 927 single-core score and a 3,096 multi-core score. Similarly, the One Plus 9 had a single-core score of 1,068 and a multi-core score of 3,393. However, these are pre-release benchmark scores and should be taken with a grain of salt.

On the bright side, rumours indicate the Pixel 6 Pro will sport an LTPO display, allowing it to have an adaptive refresh rate, which will conserve the high-end device’s battery.

Via: Android Headlines

