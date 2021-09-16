Google is going all out with its Pixel 6 series marketing

Now that the hype surrounding Apple’s recently unveiled iPhone 13 series has is starting to die down, Google is ramping up its advertisements for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and letting everyone know that its in-house Tensor-chip devices are on their way.

Yesterday, we reported that Google has started advertising its Pixel 6 series with a new brand of potato chips in Japan called ‘Google Original (Potato) Chips.’ The Google Original Chips feature a bag design that matches the back of the Pixel 6 series and comes in five colours that coincide with the Pixel 6 series.

Google is only launching one flavour, however, called “Googley Salty Flavor.” On top of that, Google even released a teaser trailer of the new phone, giving fans a first look at the device being used in the real world.

Further, as a way of amassing hype, Google has put the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on showcase in its New York City retail store. However, they’re encased inside a large glass, so people can’t touch/hold it, but they can stare at the devices and bask in all its glory.

Now, billboards advertising the Pixel 6 series are popping up in cities in the U.S., including New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The billboards are designed keeping the Pixel 6 lineup’s colour theme in mind, with soft pink and yellow serving as the backdrop. The billboards show the devices’ home screen with colour-matching clock widgets, Google search bar and icons, thanks to the new Material You themes in Android 12.

I photographed the new @Google Pixel 6 campaign. I never thought I’d be able to say those words. This is my first ad campaign and my first billboard. I’m so unbelievably grateful. If you see these in NY, LA, or SF – please send me a photo! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VVG6RdBrE8 — David Urbanke (@davidurbanke) September 15, 2021

Google hasn’t yet shared a release date, though the company has stated that the Pixel 6 series will arrive in the fall. However, rumours point to an October release.

In other Pixel 6 Series news, a benchmark test on Geekbench shows scores that paint a grim picture for the Pixel 6 Pro. The device received single-core and multi-core scores of 414 and 2,074, respectively.

For reference, early 2021’s Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with its Snapdragon 888 chipset received a 927 single-core score and a 3,096 multi-core score. Similarly, the One Plus 9 had a single-core score of 1,068 and a multi-core score of 3,393. However, these are pre-release benchmark scores and should be taken with a grain of salt.

On the bright side, rumours indicate the Pixel 6 Pro will sport an LTPO display, allowing it to have an adaptive refresh rate, which will conserve the high-end device’s battery.

Via: Android Headlines