Google drops teaser trailer for Pixel 6 that hypes up adaptability

Google dropped the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, giving fans a first look at the device being used in the real world.

The trailer comes roughly a month after Google unveiled the phones. At the time, the search giant only showed off renders — getting to see an actual hand pick up the phone is nice, even if it is just a video.

As for the video, it mostly seems to pitch benefits of Android 12 more than the Pixel 6 itself. Text displayed in the video asks “what if smartphones weren’t just smart?” and instead adapted to users. At one point, the video mentions ‘learning’ followed by a glimpse of Google’s in-house Tensor chip. Along with powering the phone, Tensor has a big focus on AI. Google’s been trying to pitch the truly ‘smart’ phone with the Pixel line for a while, and it sounds like the company is doubling down on that idea here.

However, the teaser trailer mostly shows off Android UI elements changing and adapting, one of the main promises of Android 12. Granted, that promise is mostly about colours changing to match the wallpaper, but it’s adaptive nonetheless.

Finally, the video says the phone is coming “Fall 2021,” which most people already knew. However, Google also posted a teaser image on Instagram. Android Police points out the clock widgets in the Instagram post say “Tue 19” — the next 19th that falls on a Tuesday is in October. Previous rumours have pointed to an October release date. Plus, in the past, Google has released Pixel phones in late September and early to mid-October, so the October 19th date definitely seems plausible.

Source: Google, Instagram Via: The Verge, Android Police