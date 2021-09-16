Pixel 6 Pro benchmark tests paint a grim picture for the device

Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been turning heads globally thanks to the company’s in-house custom-designed Tensor Chips.

According to Google, these can process its most powerful AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) models directly on the Pixel devices.

While not a lot was known about the custom-built chip until now, especially the CPU and GPU that power the Pixel 6, newly shared benchmarks give us a better understanding of the Tensor chip’s capabilities.

A Pixel 6 Pro benchmark test on Geekbench shows scores that paint a grim picture for the device. The Pixel 6 Pro received a single-core and a multi-core score of 414 and 2,074, respectively. For reference, early 2021’s Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with its Snapdragon 888 chipset received a 927 single-core score and a 3,096 multi-core score. Similarly, the One Plus 9 had a single-core score of 1,068 and a multi-core score of 3,393.

An XDA report on the Geekbench score claims that the Tensor’s CPU configuration will have two Cortex-X1 performance cores clocked at 2.802GHz, two Cortex-A76 performance cores clocked at 2.253GHz, and four Cortex-A55 efficiency cores.

According to XDA, the Cortex-A76 was released in 2018 and is two generations older than the Cortex-A78 used in most 2021 flagships. The A78 is faster and more efficient than its predecessor, making Google’s decision to add it to the Tensor CPU incredibly unusual. Further, Mishaal Rahman, XDA‘s editor-in-chief, posted the results of other benchmarking tools, citing a source who claims to have a Pixel 6 Pro. The benchmarking tools used were Speedometer and JetStream 2, both of which use different web services; JavaScript; and WebAssembly approaches to push a device to its limits and assess performance.

JetStream 2:

-Pixel 6 Pro: 95.4

-ASUS ZenFone 8: 102.9 Speedometer:

-Pixel 6 Pro: 76.2

-ASUS ZenFone 8: 80.3 https://t.co/PhozmQ4Vx0 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 15, 2021

While the current scores look underwhelming, we have to remember that these are pre-release benchmark scores. There is a good probability that the Pixel 6 Pro will perform better when running its final polished software and hardware.

