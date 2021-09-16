fbpx
PlayStation’s Double Discount sale is offering games up to 70 percent off

The deals are better if you're a PS Plus member

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Sep 16, 20216:49 PM EDT
PlayStation is running a new promotion called ‘Double Discounts’ that offers a bigger discount if you have a PS Plus membership.

This promotion is available until September 29th.

See below for some of the highlights. We’ve only included the discounts if you have a PS Plus membership — those without should click here.

Other games, like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Ordeand Horizon Zero Dawn, are also on sale.

Check out the complete list here.

