Apple will reportedly start selling all 24-inch iMac (2021) colours in its retail stores

Third-party stores will also now carry the 'Yellow,' 'Purple' and 'Orange' iMac

By Patrick O'Rourke @Patrick_ORourke
Sep 13, 202112:33 PM EDT
While Apple’s upcoming ‘California Streaming’ event will likely be focused on the tech giant’s iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company will also reportedly announce that it will soon be possible to buy every version of Apple’s colourful 24-inch iMac in-store.

This means that all seven 24-inch iMac colours, including ‘Blue,’ ‘Green,’ ‘Pink,’ ‘Silver,’ ‘Yellow,’ ‘Orange,’ ‘Purple,’ will all be available to purchase directly in Apple Stores. Additional colours will also now be available through third-party retailers like Best Buy. Previously, certain colours, like Yellow, Purple and Orange, needed to be ordered online, despite display units being present in stores.

When I reviewed Apple’s colourful iMac a few months ago, I was impressed with the redesign but disappointed with its lack of ports and expensive price tag. A 27-inch iMac with a more powerful version of Apple’s M1 chip and a discrete graphics card is reportedly in the works.

At Apple’s upcoming September 14th hardware event, we likely won’t get any news regarding new Macs, including the often-rumoured 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro redesign. The reveal of Apple’s redesigned MacBook line that reportedly includes an SD card reader and a new version of MagSafe, will reportedly happen in October or November.

Source: @markgurman 

