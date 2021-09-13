Nintendo’s Switch just got a permanent price cut in Europe

Nintendo has permanently lowered the price of the Switch in Europe, the company has confirmed to Eurogamer.

The Switch now costs £260 in the U.K. (about $455 CAD) and €300 (about $448 CAD) in other parts of Europe, compared to the previous £280 (about $490 CAD) and €330 (about $493 CAD).

In a statement to Eurogamer, a Nintendo spokesperson said the significant price drop was made based on “a variety of factors, including currency exchange rates in Europe and the upcoming launch of Nintendo Switch – OLED Model.”

For context, the Nintendo Switch is priced at $379 CAD, which is $20 less than what it was priced at launch in March 2017. It remains to be seen, then, whether a price drop will happen in Canada.

The OLED Model is set to release worldwide on October 8th at a cost of $449 CAD. It’s been rumored that the base Switch will go down in price in the U.S. to coincide with the launch of the OLED Model. The new Switch features mostly the same specs as its predecessor, with the exception of a slightly larger display with OLED, a new kickstand and an ethernet port.

Via: Eurogamer