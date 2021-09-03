Apple Watch Series 7 may include new Watch Faces to take advantage of bigger screen

It looks like the Apple Watch Series 7’s launch could also include new watch faces designed to take advantage of the smartwatch’s larger display.

Following up on his previous report that the Series 7 will be available in 41mm and 45mm display sizes, respectively, Bloomberg’s often-reliable Mark Gurman says that both display’s resolutions have increased by 16 percent to 396 x 484 and 368 x 448 pixels. Gurman also says that both watches will feature smaller bezels.

This is where the new watch faces come in. One soon-to-be-revealed watch face outlined by Gurman, ‘Modular Max,’ will reportedly display the time, one small ‘Complication’ and larger Complications that “span the length of the screen stacked on to of each other below.”

The report outlines another watch face called ‘Atlas” that lets users view all 24 time zones across the world simultaneously. Finally, there’s ‘Continuum’ a face that “changes based on the flow of time and the current hour,” and new options created in partnership with Hermes and Nike.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to feature a more powerful processor and a new design that features flatter edges, moving its look more in-line with most of Apple’s current product lineup.

This week, there’s been a flurry of news surrounding the Apple Watch Series 7, including speculation regarding older Watch Band compatibility and reports surrounding production delays.