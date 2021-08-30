Freedom Mobile rolls out more back-to-school deals

Shaw-owned Freedom Mobile has launched its back-to-school deals, which include buy one, get one offers, several ‘Absolute Zero’ offers and more.
Let’s start with the phone options:
- Buy one, get one for Absolute Zero — Samsung Galaxy A32 on $35/4GB plan
- Buy one, get one for Absolute Zero — iPhone 12 on a $65/25GB plan
- Samsung Galaxy A12 for Absolute Zero on a $40/10GB plan
- iPhone SE (2020) for Absolute Zero on a $40/10GB plan
- Samsung Galaxy A52 5G for $0 upfront on a $50/10GB plan
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $0 upfront on a $60/10GB plan
- iPhone 11 for $0 upfront on a $55/10GB plan
- iPhone 12 Pro for $0 upfront on a $94/20GB plan
And here are a list of Freedom’s current plan offers (prices listed based on bring-your-own-phone, include $5 Digital Discount):
- $50/mo Big Gig Unlimited 20GB
- $65/mo Big Gig Unlimited 25GB
- $75/mo Big Gig Unlimited 30GB
- $85/mo Big Gig Unlimited 35GB
- $85/mo Canada/U.S. 20GB
- $115/mo Canada/U.S. 40GB
You can view the plans here and Freedom’s smartphone deals here.