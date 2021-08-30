Freedom Mobile rolls out more back-to-school deals

Shaw-owned Freedom Mobile has launched its back-to-school deals, which include buy one, get one offers, several ‘Absolute Zero’ offers and more.

Let’s start with the phone options:

And here are a list of Freedom’s current plan offers (prices listed based on bring-your-own-phone, include $5 Digital Discount):

$50/mo Big Gig Unlimited 20GB

$65/mo Big Gig Unlimited 25GB

$75/mo Big Gig Unlimited 30GB

$85/mo Big Gig Unlimited 35GB

$85/mo Canada/U.S. 20GB

$115/mo Canada/U.S. 40GB

You can view the plans here and Freedom’s smartphone deals here.