fbpx
Deals

Freedom Mobile rolls out more back-to-school deals

Freedom has buy one, get one offers on select Samsung Galaxy and iPhone devices

By Jonathan Lamont @Jon_Lamont
Aug 30, 20213:56 PM EDT
0 comments

Shaw-owned Freedom Mobile has launched its back-to-school deals, which include buy one, get one offers, several ‘Absolute Zero’ offers and more.

Let’s start with the phone options:

And here are a list of Freedom’s current plan offers (prices listed based on bring-your-own-phone, include $5 Digital Discount):

  • $50/mo Big Gig Unlimited 20GB
  • $65/mo Big Gig Unlimited 25GB
  • $75/mo Big Gig Unlimited 30GB
  • $85/mo Big Gig Unlimited 35GB
  • $85/mo Canada/U.S. 20GB
  • $115/mo Canada/U.S. 40GB

You can view the plans here and Freedom’s smartphone deals here.

Comments