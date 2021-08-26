Rogers to require employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Rogers will be require all its employees disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status by mid-September and be fully vaccinated by October 18th, according to an internal memo.
Rogers informed employees of this update to the company COVID-19 policy on August 23rd.
According to reporting from The Globe and Mail, employees who are unable or unwilling to get vaccinated will need to undergo regular COVID-19 rapid testing and wear masks while at work.
The news comes as a growing number of Canadian companies, schools and public institutions begin implementing vaccination policies.
In Quebec, the provincial government plans to roll out vaccination passports for citizens as of September 1st and is launching an app called VaxiCode Verif. British Columbia is following suit with its own vaccine card website starting September 13th.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Bell and Telus regarding any forthcoming changes to both companies’ COVID-19 policies, and will update the story upon response.
