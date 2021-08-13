This week on the SyrupCast, Patrick O’Rourke, Brad Bennett and Dean Daley discuss Samsung’s Z series folding phones.
Before the trio starts unpacking Samsung ‘Unpacked’ event, Brad delves into the week’s more exciting tech news, including a sliding Galaxy phone leak, a new HP Chromebase PC, additional Quibi shows coming to Roku and more.
After that, the team looks at all aspects of Samsung’s several announcements, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 and the new Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Buds 2. As an added treat, Dean’s Flip 3 review device was delivered to him mid-podcast. Happy Samsung season!
Next, Brad and Dean catch Patrick up on all the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro’s new features, and he refuses to call the new robocop-like camera bump a camera block.
As always, you can listen to the SyrupCast on your podcast platform of choice or watch it on YouTube.
Comments