SyrupCast

SyrupCast 244: Hands-on with Samsung’s Z Fold 3/Z flip 3, and Google’s Pixel 6 reveal

A surprise brown paper bag arrives mid show 👀

Aug 13, 2021

7:01 AM EDT

0 comments

This week on the SyrupCast, Patrick O’Rourke, Brad Bennett and Dean Daley discuss Samsung’s Z series folding phones.

Before the trio starts unpacking Samsung ‘Unpacked’ event, Brad delves into the week’s more exciting tech news, including a sliding Galaxy phone leak, a new HP Chromebase PC, additional Quibi shows coming to Roku and more.

After that, the team looks at all aspects of Samsung’s several announcements, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 and the new Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Buds 2. As an added treat, Dean’s Flip 3 review device was delivered to him mid-podcast. Happy Samsung season!

Next, Brad and Dean catch Patrick up on all the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro’s new features, and he refuses to call the new robocop-like camera bump a camera block.

As always, you can listen to the SyrupCast on your podcast platform of choice or watch it on YouTube.

