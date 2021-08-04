Sony says it’s secured enough to chips to hit PS5 manufacturing goals

It might soon become easier to get a PlayStation 5.
During Sony’s latest quarterly earnings call, company CFO Hiroki Totoki was asked about the global semiconductor shortage as it relates to PlayStation 5 supply constraints. These chips are highly sought after for both the PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S, as well as in other businesses like the automotive industry.
In response, Totoki said that the company has acquired enough semiconductors to reach its PlayStation 5 manufacturing targets for the fiscal year ending in March 2022.
He didn’t provide an exact number, but he did note that this would be in excess of 14.8 million consoles. Sony recently reported that the PS5 has hit 10 million units sold, so any number over 14.8 million would be a sizeable increase.
Outside of the hardware figures, Sony says it brought in $5.62 billion USD (about $7.05 billion CAD) in revenue, a two percent year-over-year increase. This resulted in its largest Q1 ever in terms of revenue, aided in part from Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and MLB: The Show 21 (the baseball series’ Xbox debut) all exceeding sales expectations.
Profit came in at $761 million USD (about $954 million CAD), which was a 32.6 percent year-over-year drop. This was due to lower software and add-on sales, as well as the PS5 being sold at a loss.
However, it’s not uncommon for consoles to initially be sold at a loss as the manufacturer plans to recoup costs on software, and Sony says the PS5 is now profitable on a per-unit basis. Further, this Q1’s profit was still higher than the same period in 2014 following the PS4’s launch.
Via: Twinfinite
