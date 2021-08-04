Leaked Halo Infinite audio file hints at battle royale mode

It looks like there’s a possibility Halo Infinite could feature a battle royale mode.
Unfortunately for 343 Industries and fans of the Halo series hoping to avoid spoilers related to Infinite, the upcoming game’s recent technical flight has been datamined. This revealed a string of spoilers related to the game’s plot and a rather interesting audio clip featuring the franchise’s iconic announcer, Jeff Steitzner.
In this brief clip, Steitzner utters “battle royale” in his signature gruff tone. Of course, this is far from a confirmation of anything, given that several other audio files were also uncovered in the technical flight. The audio clip could be related to a secret like an unlockable skull, or it could be absolutely nothing.
Further, back in 2019, 343 Industries confirmed that Halo Infinite wouldn’t feature a battle royale mode, though the developer’s plans could have changed since then.
While I’m a fan of battle royale titles like Apex Legends, Respawn’s take on the trendy shooter game type, Halo’s multiplayer has always been about deathmatches and team-based objectives. The last man standing gameplay of Fortnite and Call of Duty Warzone is undeniably compelling, but I’d prefer Halo stay true to the arena combat gameplay that made it so popular in the first place.
Halo Infinite is set to release this fall for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.
