Xbox unveils shiny new ‘Aqua Shift Special Edition’ controller

"Yo listen up, here's a story about a little controller that lives in a blue world"

Aug 3, 2021

1:01 PM EDT

Xbox Aqua Shift

Xbox has unveiled a brand-new controller, the Aqua Shift Special Edition.

In a blog post, Xbox describes the gamepad as having a “surreal, color-shifting blue shimmer.”

Xbox Aqua Shift

It’s worth noting that this new colour option is based on the updated Xbox Wireless Controller that was introduced with the Series X/S. These enhancements include a new ‘Share’ button and textured grip.

Like the standard Xbox Wireless Controller, the Aqua Shift can be used on Xbox consoles, Windows 10 PC and mobile.

The Aqua Shift gamepad costs $79.99 CAD and can be pre-ordered from the Microsoft Store.

If you’re not feeling the blue look, Xbox also recently relaunched its Design Lab program. This allows you to create your own custom Xbox gamepad from a variety of colour, trigger and button options.

Source: Xbox

