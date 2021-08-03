Get Insignia’s 43-inch HD TV for $250 today only

Your home theatre deserves a TV that takes up an entire wall, blinding you with its brilliance. But when it comes to purchasing a TV for your kid’s room — or a future dorm room — breaking the bank just doesn’t make sense.
Insignia’s 43-inch LED TV is the perfect choice for those looking for a budget display that has all of the necessary features. With 1080p resolution, three HDMI ports, a USB media port, and an AV/composite input, you can connect all of your video devices and gaming consoles without issue. The unit also comes with VESA holes for mounting the display on a wall to save on space.
And for today only, you can get the television for just $250 (save $50) as part of Best Buy Canada’s Back to School event.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments