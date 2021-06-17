Xbox’s ‘Design Lab’ custom controller service returns with new Series X/S options

In October, Xbox suspended its ‘Design Lab’ custom controller service until 2021, promising that it would return with new personalization options for the new Xbox Series X/S controller.
Now, that day has come.
During its Xbox Games Showcase Extended, the company confirmed that Design Lab is now live once again starting today, June 17th, in Canada and a few other countries.
On top of letting you customize the new Xbox Wireless Controller (introduced with the Series X/S) over the last-gen gamepad, Design Lab also has some new bells and whistles, including:
- New ‘Shock Blue,’ ‘Pulse Red’ and ‘Electric Volt’ controller shell colour options
- New black-on-colour ABXY button option
- New black-on-white colour option for the View, Menu and Share buttons
If you’re having trouble deciding, you can also pick from various controller pre-sets, including designs inspired by Double Fine’s Psychonauts 2 and Obsidian’s Grounded. Further, “most” colour options have been produced in part with recycled plastics to be more eco-friendly.
Custom controllers cost $84.99, with a personalized engraving costing an additional $14.99. You can design yours here.
Source: Xbox
