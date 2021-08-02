Leaked Galaxy Watch 4 Classic photos show the Wear OS in action

The major focus of Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11 is likely to be the unveiling of its new foldable smartphones. But at the event, Samsung will also unveil the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which will run the One UI-based Wear OS. Thanks to leaked images obtained by 91Mobiles, we now know what the new OS will look like in action.

The two pictures from 91moblies show a black and a silver watch with rounded bezels, which resemble a design shown in leaked renders from earlier this month. The watch in the picture is reportedly running the new Wear OS. The smartwatch is made of the same stainless steel as previous Watch models, and it has two physical buttons on the right side, as seen in previous leaks. The photos show the colours as well as the initial setup of the Wear OS and a screen asking the user to set the current time.

Samsung and Google announced in May their intention to merge Wear OS and Tizen. The combined platform is anticipated to provide longer battery life, quicker app loading times and is expected to bring more applications to the platform.

We’re combining the best of @wearosbygoogle and @SamsungMobile Tizen into a unified wearable platform. ⌚ Apps will start faster, battery life will be longer and you'll have more choice than ever before, from devices to apps and watch faces. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/vj2aYZD81x — Google (@Google) May 18, 2021

Some of the smartwatches’ new features include downloading an app on your smartphone and also having that app automatically download on the wearable. Further, the Settings menu will reflect what it looks like on your smartphone.

Below are all of the rumours specs for the Galaxy Watch 4:

44mm and 40mm Watch sizes

1.36-inch display size with rotating bezel/1.19-inch display with rotating bezel

40mm: 40mAh battery, 44mm 350mah battery

Pricing beginning at $309 CAD

Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, LTE-capable variants

Various sports modes

Heart rate sensor

Oxygen saturation of blood sensor

MIL-STD 810G certification

ECG sensor

Stainless steel or aluminum watch body

5ATM water resistance

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic’s specs include:

46mm and 42mm Watch sizes

1.36-inch display size with rotating bezel/1.19-inch display with rotating bezel

Pricing beginning at $463 CAD

Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, LTE-capable variants

various sports modes

heart rate sensor

oxygen saturation of blood sensor

MIL-STD 810G certification

ECG sensor

stainless steel or aluminum watch body

5ATM water resistance

Image credit: 91Mobiles

Source: 91Mobiles