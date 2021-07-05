Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in July 2021

Every month, PlayStation adds a handful of titles to its PlayStation Now game streaming service.
Now, the Japanese publisher has revealed the seven games that are hitting PS Now in July:
- God of War
- Judgment (available until October 4th, 2021)
- Moving Out
- Nascar Heat 5
- Nioh 2
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (available until November 1st, 2021 exclusively via PS4/PS5 download)
PlayStation Now costs $11.99/month, $34.99/three months or $79.99/year.
The service offers a catalogue of more than 800 PS4, PS3 and PS2 games that can be streamed on PS4, PS5 or PC.
Image credit: Rockstar
Source: PlayStation
