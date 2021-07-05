PREVIOUS|
Resources

Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in July 2021

Highlights include Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War and Judgment

Jul 5, 2021

1:09 PM EDT

0 comments

Red Dead Redemption 2

Every month, PlayStation adds a handful of titles to its PlayStation Now game streaming service.

Now, the Japanese publisher has revealed the seven games that are hitting PS Now in July:

PlayStation Now costs $11.99/month, $34.99/three months or $79.99/year.

The service offers a catalogue of more than 800 PS4, PS3 and PS2 games that can be streamed on PS4, PS5 or PC.

Find out what came to PlayStation Now in June here.

Image credit: Rockstar

Source: PlayStation

Related Articles

News

Jul 1, 2021

4:16 PM EDT

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will arrive on August 20th

Features

Jul 1, 2021

12:01 PM EDT

Toronto-made The Big Con is a 90s con artist game highlighted by the Tribeca Film Festival

Resources

May 3, 2021

1:03 PM EDT

Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in May 2021

Resources

Jun 30, 2021

12:58 PM EDT

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in July 2021

Comments