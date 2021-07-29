PREVIOUS|
Rogers invests $140 million to expand fibre to Quinte Region in Ontario

The investment will see 20,000 homes and businesses connected to fibre in Quinte West, Belleville and Prince Edward County

Rogers will invest over $140 million to expand its fibre network and deliver high-speed internet services in over 20,000 homes and businesses in Quinte West, Belleville and Prince Edward County, Ontario.

In a release, Rogers said that once it completes the expansion, residents and business owners will have access to the full suite of Rogers services, including Ignite Internet and Ignite TV. Further, carrier says its Ignite Internet will offer download speeds of up to 1.5Gbps.

“It is important that we continue to invest in our communities and today’s announcement will ensure that residents and businesses in Quinte West, Belleville and Prince Edward County have access to reliable internet,” said Rogers’ executive vice president of service expansion, Phil Hartling, in the release.

Rogers also noted that its investments will bring reliable internet to over 500,000 households in rural and underserved communities by the end of 2021.

Those interested can learn more about the announcement here.

