Deals

Zelda: Skyward Sword Joy-Con controllers are in stock on Amazon

Jul 27, 2021

3:46 PM EDT

0 comments

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is now available on the Switch, and to celebrate the occasion, Nintendo also launched a new special set of Zelda: Skyward Sword Joy-Con controllers.

The Skyward Sword Joy-Cons are blue-gray with elaborate gold and crimson details. These controllers have the Master Sword emblem on one side and the Hylian Shield sign on the other.

Additionally, the Joy-Cons have two woven straps with braided blue and green colours. Currently, the new Joy-Cons are in stock on Amazon Canada for $99.99.

Via: @GameDealsCanada

