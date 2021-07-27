Zelda: Skyward Sword Joy-Con controllers are in stock on Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is now available on the Switch, and to celebrate the occasion, Nintendo also launched a new special set of Zelda: Skyward Sword Joy-Con controllers.
The Skyward Sword Joy-Cons are blue-gray with elaborate gold and crimson details. These controllers have the Master Sword emblem on one side and the Hylian Shield sign on the other.
Additionally, the Joy-Cons have two woven straps with braided blue and green colours. Currently, the new Joy-Cons are in stock on Amazon Canada for $99.99.
Via: @GameDealsCanada
