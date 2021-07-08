Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro spotted on TENAA certifications site

The Motorola Edge 20 series was spotted on the China-based certification site, TENAA.
Both the Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro — codenamed Berlin and Pstar, respectively — appeared on the site listing their specs and some factory images.
The Motorola Edge 20 will sport a 6.67-inch OLED display with 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution, a Snapdragon 778G chipset and a 3,760mAh battery. The Edge 20 would also offer a 3,760mAh power cell and come in green, white, black, silver, blue and gray colour variants.
The Motorola Edge 20 Pro, on the other hand, also features a 6.67-inch OLED FHD+ panel with up to 12GB of RAM, a 4,230mAh battery and Android 11. This device will reportedly come in black, green, blue, pink, silver and gray colour variants.
According to a previous leak from Evan Blass, the Edge 20 will come in a variety of storage, RAM variants offering 8GB of RAM/128GB storage, 8GB of RAM/256GB storage, and 12GB of RAM/256GB of storage.
Blass also tweeted that the Moto Edge 20 will feature 108-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel rear-facing shooters. Selfie-wise, it’ll feature a 23-megapixel camera. The Edge Pro would reportedly feature a Snapdragon 870 processor, and 108-megapixel, 15-megapixel and 8-megapixel shooters and offers 5x telephoto zoom. The Edge 20 Pro also reportedly features a 16-megapixel selfie camera in China and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter everywhere else.
Via: MySmartPrice
