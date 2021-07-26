Telus ranked fastest mobile network provider for Q1-Q2 2021: report

Telus has been ranked as the fastest mobile network provider, according to Ookla’s latest Speedtest Awards for Q1-Q2 2021.
“To win this award, Telus achieved a speed score of 85.21, with median download speeds of 76.42Mbps and median upload speeds of 8.01Mbps,” the report outlines.
Bell came in second place with a speed score of 80.49, with median download speeds of 71.34Mbps and median upload speeds of 7.15Mbps.
Rogers rounded out the top three with a speed score of 74.24, with median download speeds of 68.93 and median upload speeds of 9.82Mbps.
In terms of 5G, Bell has been ranked the fastest 5G mobile network provider. Ookla notes that “to win this award, Bell achieved a speed score of 187.39, with median download speeds of 201.52Mbps and median upload speeds of 19.84Mbps.”
Telus came in second place with a speed score of 182.13, with median download speeds of 160.64Mbps and median upload speeds of 19.78Mbps.
Rogers rounded out the top three with a speed score of 123.88, with median download speeds of 131.88Mbps and upload speeds of 22.91Mbps.
Ookla determines speed scores by incorporating a measure of each provider’s download and upload speed to rank network speed performance. Ninety percent of the final speed score is attributed to download speed and the remaining 10 percent is attributed to upload speed.
The analytics firm outlines that it places the most emphasis on the download speeds and median speeds, as these represent what most network providers’ customers experience on a day-to-day basis.
Source: Ookla
Comments