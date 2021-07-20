Bose’s QuietComfort 35 successors might be releasing soon

There may be a successor to Bose’s QuietComfort 35 over-the-ear headphones on the way.
First launched in 2015, the Bose headphones offered unrivalled levels of noise cancellation (for the time) and were an instant hit, but it’s been years since the company updated the QC35s. However, according to a recent update from the Federal Communications Commission, a new and upgraded headphone model is on the way.
First reported by WinFuture, the new headset will be called QuietComfort 45 and will feature a USB-C port instead of a Micro-USB. That seems to be the only physical difference between the two headphones, which seem almost identical.
Additionally, the headphone is expected to have a foldable design with over-ear earpads made of synthetic leather.
No price or tentative release date have yet been disclosed, but considering the listing has made its way to the FCC, we can expect Bose to release the headphones later this year.
Image credit: FCC
