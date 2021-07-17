Humble is offering a ‘Big in Japan’ sale with titles up to 85 percent off

Humble Bundle is currently offering a “Big in Japan” promotion with titles popular in Japan, including Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Devil May Cry 5, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 and more on sale. Check some notable mentions below:
- Code Vein: Now $26.39, was $79.99
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon: Now $51.99, was $79.99
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition: Now $47.99, was $119.99
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows: Now $18.87, was $75.51
- Persona 5 Strikers: Now $53.59, was $79.99
- Balan Wonderland: Now $19.87, was $39.74
- Dragon Ball Fighterz: Now $11.99, was $79.99
- God Eater 3: Now $15.10, was $75.51
- Devil May Cry 5: Now $27.99, was $34.99
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy: Now $20.22, was $50.56
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: Now $10.06, was $62.92
- Yakuza Kiwami 2: Now $19.99, was $39.99
- Code Vein Deluxe Edition: Now $33.22, was $100.68
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition: Now $37.56, was $46.95
- Final Fantasy IX: Now $13.21, was $26.24
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered: Now $12.49, was $24.99
- Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: Now $26.39, was $79.99
- Dragon Ball Fighterz Ultimate Edition: Now $24.91, was $138.42
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 2: Now $7.54, was $25.16
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life: Now $22.49, was $29.99
- Tekken 7: Now $7.49, was $49.99
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection: Now $24.99, was $49.99
- Street Fighter X Tekken: Now $7.55, was $37.75
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom: Now $9.89, was $32.99
- Jump Force: Now $15.10, was $75.51
- New Gundam Breaker: Now $12.58, was $62.92
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition: Now $9.96, was $24.90
You can find all games under the “Big in Japan” sale here. It’s worth noting that the sale ends on Monday, July 19th, at 1 pm ET.
Image credit: Humble
Source: Humble
Comments