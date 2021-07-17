PREVIOUS
Deals

Humble is offering a ‘Big in Japan’ sale with titles up to 85 percent off

The sale ends on Monday, July 19th at 1 pm ET

Jul 17, 2021

11:10 AM EDT

0 comments

Humble Bundle is currently offering a “Big in Japan” promotion with titles popular in Japan, including Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Devil May Cry 5, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 and more on sale. Check some notable mentions below:

You can find all games under the “Big in Japan” sale here. It’s worth noting that the sale ends on Monday, July 19th, at 1 pm ET.

Image credit: Humble

Source: Humble

Related Articles

Deals

Jun 17, 2021

7:03 PM EDT

Humble offers Out in The World Bundle that includes Kingdom Come and Borderlands

Deals

Jun 9, 2021

5:50 PM EDT

Humble’s Far Cry sale offers titles up to 85 percent off

Reviews

Oct 15, 2020

9:00 AM EDT

A look at Xbox Series X games, 120Hz gaming and Storage Expansion Cards

Deals

Jun 23, 2021

6:40 PM EDT

Humble is offering a bundle with Epic Games

Comments