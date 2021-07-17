Alienware’s 25-inch 240Hz gaming monitor is $180 off at Dell

Dell-owned Alienware’s 25-inch AW2521HF gaming monitor is currently on sale in white and black colours.
The 1920 x 1080 full HD monitor is currently available for $399.99 on Dell’s website, instead of the regular $579.99 price tag ($180 off).
The 240Hz Alienware monitor is a PC gamer’s supports both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync to ensure tear-free gaming with optimal refresh rates regardless of your GPU brand preference.
Additionally, the monitor features IPS (in-plane switching) technology for a smooth graphical experience with top-of-the-line colours and viewing angles along with a true 1 millisecond (ms) response time to ensure there is no blurring and the game of your choice is as responsive as possible (response time may vary depending on your PC’s specs).
The monitor’s legs are tapered, allowing you to keep your keyboard at any angle you prefer without the legs coming in the way. The rear end of the display features a fully customizable lighting system that is tied directly to the in-game action (only works with compatible games).
The AW2521HF has one USB upstream, four USB 3.0 gen 1 ports with one supporting power charging, two HDMI ports, one display port and a headphone jack.
The Alienware AW2521HF is a top-of-the-line 240Hz full HD gaming monitor that manages to impress with its visual appearance and spec sheet.
To purchase or learn more about the monitor, click here.
Image credit: Dell
Source: Dell
Comments