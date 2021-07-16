The five best tech deals in Canada this week

We’ve scoured the web for the best deals and deepest discounts from Canadian tech retailers.
This week we have deals on Toshiba TVs, GoPros, and Samsung gaming monitors.
Toshiba 55-inch Television
Toshiba’s 55-inch television is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. This smart-TV is equipped with a built-in Fire Stick, allowing you to access your favourite streaming services and apps at any time.
With 4K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, this television is perfect for those looking for a set equipped for gaming and high quality streaming. You can pick up your Toshiba for a $100 off its regular price for a limited time.
Buy at Best Buy Canada for $599.99
Ninja Blender
Ninja’s renowned blender is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. This countertop blender is powered with an 1100-watt base to make sure that you’ll be able to blend all of the frozen foods your heart desires.
The Nutri Ninja package comes with a 72-ounce pitcher and two 16-ounce cups. Grab the Ninja blender for 20 percent off its regular price for a limited time.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $109.99
GoPro Hero 8 Bundle
GoPro’s best-selling camera is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. As one of the most-popular action cameras available, the Her0 8 has found an audience thanks to its portable size, stabilization, and image quality.
Whether you’re capturing sports, vlogging, or everyday life, the GoPro Hero 8 is one of the best options out there. And with this bundle, you’ll be getting a head strap, tripod, memory card, and extra battery for $80 off its regular price.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $399.00
Samsung Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor
Samsung’s fan-favourite monitor is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. The Odyssey G5 is an ultrawide-curved monitor built for gaming.
With a 165Hz refresh rate, FreeSync, and HDR, the Odyssey is a 34-inch display that will enhance your gaming experience. You can get yours for $150 off its regular price for a limited time.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $548.00
Anker Portable SD Card Reader
Anker’s popular SD card reader is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. This 2-in-1 portable reader has a micro-SD card slot and a standard-SD card slot for simultaneous transfers.
The USB 3.0 allows for transfer speeds of up to 5gbps, and the small size of the reader means that you can throw it in a pocket or a bag for editing on the road. You can pick up the Anker reader for 15 percent off its regular price.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $58.75
