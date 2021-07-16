Android 11 is almost available on the OnePlus 6 series

After over a year of being available and with the imminent release of Android 12, OnePlus is almost ready to roll out OxygenOS 11 (Android 11) to its OnePlus 6 series of phones.
The first beta of OxygenOS 11 is finally ready for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. However, in true OnePlus fashion, the company pulled the download links to work out some issues. It’s unclear if users in the OnePlus Open Beta program are still be receiving the update over the air.
I’d expect the full update to roll out to users in the next month or two based on how long the update came for the OnePlus 7 and 8 series after those betas were announced.
Once the update becomes available, it will finally bring the new software visual design to OxgenOS for people still using the older devices. In my experience, I like the design of the software. The animations and look really make the system feel sufficiently modern and distinctly OnePlus (aka Oppo).
Moving forward, now that OnePlus and Oppo are working together more openly, the company promises faster software updates. Hopefully, this turns out to be true, but with OnePlus’ recent update stability and timeline, I’m not sure if this merger will fix this issue right away.
However, I’ll mention that OnePlus has reverted the gallery design back to a more straightforward grid design, for better or worse. For more on OxygenOS, check out my in-depth look at OxygenOS 11.
The full update notes are below.
System
-
- Updated to OxygenOS 11 version
- Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
- Since this is a big Android update with multiple new features, the upgrade process might be a little longer, please be more patient.
Game Space
-
- Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up, and block, just for your immersive gaming experience
- Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)
- Newly added mistouch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out
Camera
-
- Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer a more convenient operation
Ambient Display
-
- Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display)
- Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）
Dark Mode
-
- Added a shortcut for Dark Mode, you can pull down the Quick Settings panel and find it
- Supported automatically enable by time range (path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range)
Shelf
-
- Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer
- Added weather widget, animation effect smarter
