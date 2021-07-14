PREVIOUS|
News

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 series to release on August 27 in Canada, according to Amazon

The pricing starts at $309 CAD

Jul 14, 2021

1:30 PM EDT

0 comments

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 is rumoured to get unveiled early next month, but an Amazon listing has already leaked the pricing of the smartwatch.

An Amazon Canada search page that was spotted by WinFuture showcases a look at the pricing and release details of the upcoming Watch 4 lineup. It indicates that there’s going to be a 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch 4 and a 42mm and 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

The pricing begins at $309 CAD, with the Classic model starting at $463.

It’s also worth mentioning that the listing doesn’t have any mention of Tizen and explicitly says the divide will run Google’s Wear OS. This makes sense as Google and Samsung have a new partnership.

The Watch 4 Classic will sport a 1.36-inch screen size with a rotating bezel, with the same display size on the 44mm Watch 4. The 42mm Watch 4 Classic and 40mm Watch 4 will feature a 1.19-inch display.

Further, in Canada, the Watch 4 series is expected to release and ship to customers on August 27th, which is a bit over two weeks after the rumoured Unpacked event on August 11th.

Source: WinFuture, Amazon Canada  

Related Articles

News

Jul 5, 2021

7:04 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 appear on Canada’s equipment list database

News

Jul 13, 2021

2:04 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to feature 6.7-inch 120Hz display according to regulatory listing

News

Jul 14, 2021

11:20 AM EDT

Some Samsung Galaxy S20 users are experiencing white and green screens of death

Deals

Jul 14, 2021

1:48 PM EDT

Videotron is offering a ’50 percent’ discount on select phones

Comments