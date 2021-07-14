PREVIOUS|
Deals

Here are some Xbox games currently up to 75 percent off

Some of the games on sale include Jump Force, Lego Marvel Super Heroes and Just Dance 2021

Jul 14, 2021

1:02 PM EDT

0 comments

Microsoft’s Xbox console, like PlayStation, generally always has games on sale. Currently, you can find titles like Lego Marvel Super Heroes, Just Dance 2021, Blue Fire, Unravel Two and more discounted on the company’s digital store.

Here are some of the Xbox games currently on sale:

For more games on sale, check out Xbox’s website.

Related Articles

News

Jul 13, 2021

9:01 PM EDT

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl brings characters like SpongeBob and Reptar into the ring

News

Jul 14, 2021

7:04 AM EDT

Xbox Family Settings app gets new kids spending controls

News

Jun 25, 2021

4:29 PM EDT

Microsoft’s refreshed Store will still take a cut of revenue from games

Deals

Jun 5, 2021

10:35 AM EDT

Best Buy E3 sale discounts games, accessories and more

Comments