Here are some Xbox games currently up to 75 percent off

Microsoft’s Xbox console, like PlayStation, generally always has games on sale. Currently, you can find titles like Lego Marvel Super Heroes, Just Dance 2021, Blue Fire, Unravel Two and more discounted on the company’s digital store.
Here are some of the Xbox games currently on sale:
- Arcade Game Series: Pac-Man: now $2.49 CAD, was $4.99
- Blue Fire: now $20.79, was $25.99
- Degrees of Separation: now $8.99, was 29.99
- Jump Force – Deluxe Edition: now $29.99, was $119.99
- Lego Super Marvel Super Heroes: now $7.49, was $29.99
- No Man’s Sky: now $38.49, was $76.99
- Okami HD: now $13.49, was $26.99
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare: now $5.19, was $25.99
- Project Cars 3: Deluxe Edition: now $49.99, was $124.99
- Rock Band 4: Rivals Bundle: now $44.99, was $74.99
- Styx: Master of Shadows: now $5.99, was $29.99
- Unravel Two: now $3.89, was $19.99
For more games on sale, check out Xbox’s website.
