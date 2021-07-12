PREVIOUS|
Resources

Here’s how to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy in Canada

Nearly 25 years after the original Space Jam, the Tune Squad is back

Jul 12, 2021

4:19 PM EDT

0 comments

Space Jam: A New Legacy

After multiple attempts over the past 25 years, Warner Bros. is finally releasing a new Space Jam movie, titled A New Legacy, on July 16th.

In the majority of Canada, you’ll have two main options to watch the film — in theatres and on premium video on demand (PVOD). With Ontario’s indoor theatres finally reopening on July 16th as well, this means that all provinces besides Manitoba can check out A New Legacy in cinemas.

Additionally, all Canadians will be able to rent A New Legacy for $24.99 CAD on major PVOD platforms like iTunes, Google Play, the Cineplex Store and Amazon Prime Video Store. (We’ll update with exact links to these platforms once they go live).

This is the latest Warner Bros. film to come to theatres and PVOD, following The Little ThingsJudas and the Black MessiahTom & JerryGodzilla vs. KongMortal KombatThose Who Wish Me Dead, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and In The HeightsA New Legacy, alongside Warner Bros.’ other big 2021 films, will eventually stream on Crave. The Little Things and Judas and the Black Messiah have already hit Crave.

In A New Legacy, the Looney Tunes gang co-stars with NBA legend LeBron James, rather than Michael Jordan. James plays a fictionalized version of himself who must team up with the Tune Squad to save his son from an A.I. in a virtual Warner Bros. world.

Notably, Toronto-born actor Eric Bauza provides the voices for several Looney Tunes characters, including Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and Marvin the Martian.

If you want to watch the original Space Jam before the (standalone) sequel, you can do so on Netflix or Crave.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning that the official Space Jam: A New Legacy game will become free for all Xbox gamers on July 15th. A trio of themed Xbox controllers are also now available.

Image credit: Warner Bros.

Related Articles

News

Jul 8, 2021

12:28 PM EDT

Marvel’s next Disney+ show, ‘What If?,’ premieres on August 11

Deals

Jul 9, 2021

7:03 PM EDT

Best Buy has slashed this 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor’s price to $499

Resources

Jun 12, 2021

6:06 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and PVOD [June 7-13]

News

Jul 9, 2021

12:34 PM EDT

Mozilla to make CIRA the default DoH option for Canadian Firefox users

Comments