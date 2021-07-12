Cyberpunk 2077 became PSN’s best-selling PS4 game in June in just over a week

PlayStation has revealed the best-selling PlayStation Store games for the month of June, and the PS4’s top title might surprise you.
According to the company, CD Projekt’s much-maligned Cyberpunk 2077 was the most downloaded PlayStation 4 game in June. This is particularly notable since the game was only made available on the PlayStation Store starting June 21st.
That’s because PlayStation removed Cyberpunk 2077 in December from the PlayStation Store due to its notoriously buggy state and began offering refunds. It was an unprecedented move from PlayStation, which enforces an otherwise strict refund policy.
Even though PlayStation waited seven months for the game to be improved with multiple patches, the company still provides the following warning on its digital storefront:
“IMPORTANT NOTICE: Users continue to experience performance issues with this game. Purchase for use on PS4 systems is not recommended. For the best Cyberpunk experience on PlayStation, play on PS4 Pro and PS5 systems.”
Despite all of that, it would seem that many PlayStation gamers haven’t been deterred from buying the open-world first-person shooter.
In May, CD Projekt said it has a “long-term commitment” to Cyberpunk 2077 that includes continued updates throughout this year and free downloadable content (DLC) and PS5/Xbox Series X and S versions in 2022.
Those who still feel burned by Cyberpunk 2077 can also look forward to the free PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which are coming later this year. As part of that launch, CD Projekt is adding “free DLCs” inspired by Netflix’s The Witcher series. CD Projekt says more information on this is “coming soon.”
Image credit: CD Projekt
Source: PlayStation
