Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. exhibit to reopen in Toronto on July 29

In November, Paquin Entertainment Group and Victory Hill Exhibitions opened the Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. exhibit at Toronto’s Yorkdale Shopping Centre.
Using a variety of interactive tech-powered displays and props, Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. is a multi-room, museum-esque experience that lets visitors explore different parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
However, Ontario’s re-entry into lockdown meant that the exhibit was open for just a few days before being closed entirely.
Now, Paquin and Victory Hill have announced that Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. will finally reopen on July 29th, shortly after Ontario is expected to go into Step 3 of its reopening plan. Masks, health screenings and social distancing will be enforced alongside limited capacity.
This is Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.’s Canadian debut after touring in several locations around the world, including London, Seoul, Paris, Singapore, Beijing and India. Notably, the Toronto exhibit will have a special section based on Black Panther. A merch store featuring exclusive clothing from Roots Canada will also be offered.
For what it’s worth, I got to attend a media preview in the brief time Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. As a big fan of the MCU, I thought it was a solid exhibit featuring a lot of neat elements from the franchise, like outfits worn by Chris Evans (Captain America) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and a ton of suits of Iron Man armour.
But I was most impressed by how hands-free the experience was. On top of capping attendance, the staff give you a sanitized stylus for any of the interactive displays so you don’t actually have to touch them by hand. Other COVID-friendly experiences include a motion-tracking Iron Man Hulkbuster shooting minigame and a Captain America shield that is mounted so you pose behind it without holding it for a picture.
Tickets start at $39.95 CAD and are available on avengersstationcanada.com.
Comments