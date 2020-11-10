Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. installation to open in Toronto on November 20

Paquin Entertainment Group and Victory Hill Exhibitions have announced that the tech-powered Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. installation will open in Toronto’s Yorkdale Shopping Centre on November 20th and run until January 31st, 2021.
Spanning a 25,000 square foot venue, Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. offers a multi-room museum-like experience dedicated to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Visitors will be able to see original props and costumes from the massively popular film franchise, including Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s various suits of armour and Thor’s hammer. There will also be numerous electronic displays throughout the exhibit.
Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. has previous had limited engagements in several cities around the world, including London, Seoul, Paris, Singapore, Beijing, Chongqing and India. However, this marks its Canadian debut, and as part of this launch, the installation will have a special Toronto-exclusive Black Panther exhibit.
While the S.T.A.T.I.O.N. is a ticketed event, there’s a merch store that’s now open to all mall guests. The shop offers limited edition items and exclusive merch like t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, posters, toys and more. Yorkdale is also teasing a “very special collaboration with Roots Canada” at the shop, although it’s unclear exactly what this merch looks like.
The event organizers say the exhibit and shop will enforce several COVID-19 related health and safety protocols, including regular cleaning, hand sanitizer stations and capping the number of guests allowed in at a time.
If you were one of the people who signed up for the exclusive pre-sale, an email for that has already been sent out. Otherwise, tickets will go on sale for everyone else on this website on November 12th.
Image credit: Paquin Entertainment Group
