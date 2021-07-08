Telus launches mobile health clinic on wheels in Victoria, B.C.

Telus has partnered with the Victoria Cool Aid Society to launch a new mobile health clinic in Victoria, British Columbia.
The mobile clinic will bring primary care to underserved people in the city. It is equipped to provide trauma-informed, primary medical treatments, mental health services, addiction support and COVID-19 assessments.
“Through our partnership with Cool Aid, we are removing many of the barriers facing underserved and at-risk populations in the Victoria region by providing access to critical healthcare, social support, and Covid-19 testing,” said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle in a statement.
“As we continue to navigate the global pandemic, today’s expansion of our Health for Good program will enable us to care for our most marginalized citizens.”
The clinic is equipped with Telus Health’s electronic medical record technology, Telus mobility services and the carrier’s LTE Wi-Fi.
It will visit areas across the city including parks, shelters, supportive housing locations, soup kitchens and food banks. The clinic is staffed with physicians, nurse practitioners and outreach workers.
Telus has mobile health clinics in Vancouver, Surrey, Edmonton, Ottawa, Mississauga-Peel Region, Waterloo Region, Montreal, Halifax and Toronto.
Source: Telus
