Yes, Microsoft is really still releasing an Xbox Series X-shaped mini fridge

Playing off the rather hilarious meme that the Xbox Series X looks like a fridge, at the end of Microsoft’s E3 2021 keynote, the tech giant revealed that it actually plans to release a functional mini fridge that looks like the console.
Xbox and Chill ❄️
The Xbox Mini-Fridge is coming this holiday season | #XboxBethesda #XboxandChill pic.twitter.com/thCE031RXs
— Xbox (@Xbox) June 13, 2021
To be clear, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the tech giant’s plans to make a Series X-shaped fridge. Back in April, Aaron Greenberg, Xbox’s general manager of marketing, said that Microsoft will “move forward” with releasing an Xbox Series X mini fridge after beating Skittles in a poll put up by Twitter Marketing.
It’s unclear how much the fridge will cost or if it will even be available to the public. We do know, however, that it will release this holiday season, presumably alongside Halo Infinite.
Additionally, the inside of it is set to be green — which makes sense given the Xbox brand’s affinity for the colour — and that it’ll include “Xbox Velocity Cooling Architecture,” a play on the Velocity Architecture that powers the Xbox Series X.
Comments