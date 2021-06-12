PREVIOUS|
News

Nintendo leaks ‘Mario + Rabbids’ sequel ahead of Ubisoft’s E3 presentation

'Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope' was going to be Ubisoft's 'surprise' during the event

Jun 12, 2021

11:36 AM EDT

0 comments

Just hours ahead of Ubisoft’s E3 presentation, the company’s big “surprise game” was leaked by Nintendo itself.

The Japanese game company updated its website with a page detailing Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, a sequel to 2017’s Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. Nintendo has since removed the page from its website, but Nintendo Life was able to gather a description and screenshots before the page was removed. You can read the description below:

“Team up with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, and their friends on a galactic journey to defeat a malevolent entity and save your Spark companions. Explore planets throughout the galaxy as you uncover mysterious secrets and compelling quests!

– Build your dream team with three heroes from an eclectic roster of nine.
– Take down all new bosses, along with some familiar enemies throughout the galaxy.
– Rescue the adorable Sparks throughout the galaxy, who provide distinct powers that will help you in battle.
– Unleash your heroes’ skills but be strategic as you dash your enemies, team jump on your allies, and hide behind covers.”

Further, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier tweeted that Sparks of Hope was the surprise Ubisoft game he mentioned on the Triple Click podcast.

Nintendo leaking Ubisoft’s surprise game certainly quashes some of the hype leading up to the company’s E3 presentation. However, we’ll likely learn more about Sparks of Hope during Ubisoft Forward, as well as gain details about other upcoming Ubisoft titles.

Ubisoft Forward starts June 12th at 3pm ET/12pm PT. You can learn more about the presentation here or tune in to the event on YouTube or Twitch when it starts this afternoon.

Image credit: Nintendo Life

Source: Nintendo Life

Related Articles

News

Jun 11, 2021

4:29 PM EDT

Nintendo’s Game Builder Garage is now available

Deals

Jun 10, 2021

9:04 PM EDT

Ubisoft’s ‘Forward’ sale offers massive discounts on the developer’s titles

News

Jun 6, 2021

11:03 AM EDT

What games are you hoping to see at E3 and Summer Game Fest this week?

News

Jun 3, 2021

2:13 PM EDT

Ubisoft+ beta expands to Google Stadia in Canada

Comments