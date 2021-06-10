With over 13 wireless carriers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.
MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you. You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 carriers in Canada to find the best option.
It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
New deals:
- Receive complimentary Galaxy Buds Pro or Galaxy Buds Live with the purchase of select Samsung phones
- Promo on Unlimited 25GB + 6 months of Crave for $70/mo. Promo on Unlimited 50GB + 6 months of Crave for $115/mo. Promo on Unlimited 100GB + 6 months of Crave for $160/mo.With new activations and upgrades only (MB/SK/QC region). The Canada & U.S. versions of select rate plans are available for $20/month more.
- $50 Promo plan with 10GB data OR $55 Promo plan with 15GB data (QC). For new activations only.
- 100MB bonus data on $25 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data on $25+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance top-up
- Get one year of Apple TV+ when you buy an iPhone.
On going deals:
- Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.
- Update : 6 months of Crave subscription included for new phone activation or upgrade with Bell SmartPay on Unlimited 30 – Canada/U.S, Unlimited 50, Connect Everything 20, Connect Everything 50 plans (all regions)
- Save $40 on the intelliARMOR UV Shield+ portable sanitize
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Online Only: $100 bill credit with any smartphone purchase on an eligible 2-year plan for new activations or upgrades or BYO ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10-$15/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $15 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan or Unlimited Data Plan (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase or min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- Promo on Unlimited 30 for $80 with new activations and upgrades only; the Canada-US version is $100/mo. (main regions)
Notable price changes:
- Various plans: Droped pricing on Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 5g 128 GB
- Huawei P30 128 GB now available with various plans
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 11 64 GB
- Various plans: Increase pricing on Apple iPhone 11 128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 128 GB
- Various plans: Increase pricing on Apple iPhone 12 64 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 256 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 mini 128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 mini 256 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 mini 64 GB
On going deals:
- Fido Contest : You could win 1 of 25 TCL 20 Pro 5G device with Fido XTRA
- Get Extra $5 Credit Per Mont on ZTE Grand X View 4 and ZTE Grand X View 3 Tablet
- Get up to 4 months of YouTube Premium with a Samsung Galaxy device
- Fido Contest : Enter daily for a chance to win 1 YEAR of FREE Fido service
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- Save $145 via $100 bill credit + $45 waived connection fee with select phones activation online on $45+ Data, Talk & Text plans with the Fido Payment Program
- $50 referral credit each when referring a friend after they activate (normally $25)
- $300 Bill Credit on LG Velvet 5G with Fido Payment Program on select plans (was $200)
Notable price changes:
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 11 128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 mini 128 GB
- Google Pixel 4a 5G 128 GB now available with various plans
New deals:
- Get a bonus pair of wireless earbuds with the purchase of Motorola One 5G Ace
On going deals:
- For a limited time, get a $100 welcome credit
- Get discount on QUB musicque with all the plans
- Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)
- $5 to $75 discount when you BYO phone on select Videotron plans
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- Club illico mobile included on All-Inclusive Mobile plans
- Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with Basic 4GB or 10 GB Mobile BYOD plan
- Get 100 GB bonus per year in Canada with All inculuse plans
Notable price changes:
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 5g 128 GB
- Huawei P30 Lite 128 GB now available with various plans
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Huawei P40 128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 256 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 64 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 mini 256 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 mini 64 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 mini 128 GB
- LG K41s 32 GB now available with various plans
- LG G8X ThinQ 128 GB now available with various plans
New deals:
- $100 VISA gift card on LG K41 when you purchase online on the Tab
- $100 VISA gift card on LG K61 when you purchase online on the Tab
- $100 VISA gift card on LG K41S when you purchase online on the Tab
- Get 3GB bonus data on $50+ plans (except for $80 plan) , or on on $50, $55, $60 plans (For SK/MB only)
- Get Samsung Galaxy Buds Live with Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G ,Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S21 5G,Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- Get JBL Tune 125 TWS with Motorola One 5G Ace, Motorola G Power, TCL 20 Pro 5G, Huawei, TCL 20S, TCL 10L
- Get 2GB bonus data on $45+ plans (except for $65 plan, for QC only)
On going deals:
- Prepaid SIM cards are now $10 for a limited time
- Shop online and save the $45 connection fee
- Up to $100 bill credit on Tab plans
- $200 VISA gift card on LG Velvet 5G when you purchase online on the Tab
- Save $145 via $100 bill credit + $45 waived connection fee with new phone activation online with the Tab
- $50 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan
- Bonus 500 MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on the $30+ talk, text & data prepaid plans – both Canada-wide and Province-wide calling plans (all regions)
Notable price changes:
- Samsung Galaxy A52 5g 128 GB now available with various plans
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 11 128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 11 64 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 64 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 256 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 mini 128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 mini 256 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 mini 64 GB
- Motorola Moto G Power 64 GB now available with various plans
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 5g 128 GB
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G 256 GB now available with various plan
- Samsung Galaxy A32 5g 64 GB now available with various plans
New deals:
- Get 2 lines for $60/mo per line for 30 GB of data max speed
- Limited time offer Individual with unlimited messaging and canada-wide calling data plan + 4GB at $40, 10GB at $50 and 15GB at $55 (QC Only)
- Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program
- Order select Samsung Galaxy devices and receive a pair of FREE Samsung Galaxy Buds.
- Promo on Talk text Unlimited Canada Wide minutes for $25 (was $35)
- Promo father’s day, order select Samsung Galaxy devices and receive a pair of free Samsung Galaxy Buds.
- 6 months of Apple Music on the Rogers Infinite 25 and above Plans
- Promo on Infinite Plan 25GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $75/mo. (MB/SK/QC)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 35GB+ 6 months of Apple music for $90 (main regions)
On going deals:
- Activate or upgrade to an $70/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet like the ZTE Grand X View 4 or the Huawei T5
- Promo on Infinite Plan 15GB for $65 (was 80) (MB/SK/QC)
- For a limited time, save 20% on select Apple AirPods and selected Apple watch
- Promo on Infinite Plan 30GB (15GB + 15GB Data Bonus) for $80 (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 50GB for $110 (MB/SK/QC) – was $125
- One year FREE of Apple TV+ when buying an Apple iPhone from the 11 series, 12 series and iPhone SE
- 3 months FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones and all Apple iPhones
- $100 bill credit ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit) on any new phone purchase with financing on a Rogers Infinite plan
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- $15 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $15/mo. off on all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
Notable price changes:
New deals:
- Get a bonus moto 360 smartwatch when you get the MotorolaRazr
- Save up to $1,675 on Samsung devices with Bring-It-Back
- 500MB Bonus Data with Auto Top-Up on $30 Prepaid plan
- Save up to $955 with a Certified Pre‑owned phone
- Get a $5 monthly credit on all Talk, text & data prepaid plans use the promo code SMSPECIAL
- $100 bill credit on online Mobility orders ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit). Available on smartphone and BYOD orders only.
- Promo get 2.5GB bonus data on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45.
- Promo get 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-Up on Nationwide Talk&Text plan 30.
- Save up tp $1,675 on iPhone devices with Bring-It-Back. Maximum savings apply to iPhone 12.
- Get bonus Galaxy Buds Pro or Galaxy Buds+ with select Samsung phones
- Get 500MB bonus data on prepaid Nationwide Talk & Text 15
- $55 Non-share 15GB Promo plan (QC)
- Save up to to $955 with a Certified Pre‑owned phone purchase.
- $50 Non-share 10GB Promo plan (QC)
- Save up to $855 on iPhone with Bring-it-Back
On going deals:
- Use the promo code SMSPECIAL to save $5 per month on every additional line
- Promo plan : $65 Simple Share 8GB (QC)
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness free when you buy Apple Watch
- $55 Non-share 15GB Promo plan (QC)
- Promo on Peace of Mind with 30GB for $80/mo; the Can-US version is $100/mo. (main regions)
- Get more Gigs : 35 GB on Peace of Mind Connect Plus $85 ; the Can-US version is $105 (main regions)
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Promo on Peace of Mind Connect Plus with 25GB for $70; the Can-US version is $90 (MB/SK/QC)
- $50 Non-share 10GB Promo plan (QC)
- $10 to $15/mo. off on Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $7.50 – $15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- Up to $990 trade-in credit with select smartphone purchase
- Update : $75 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (all regions)
New deals:
- $1 Loyalty Pays every 30 days after the first years. $2 after the second year, and so on.
On going deals:
- $20 Helping Other every 30 days by earning points in the Community
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus (all regions)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- FREE SIM card when buying Certified Pre-Owned phones
- $1 off every 30 days for every friend you referred as long as they stay active and a one time $10 credit for your friend
On going deals:
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Notable price changes:
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 5g 128 GB
- Various plans: Increase pricing on TCL 10 Pro 128 GB
On going deals:
- $100 bill credit on Samsung Galaxy A52 5G when you purchase online with Sweetpay
- Get 3GB bonus of Data on $50+ plans with a new activations and hardware upgrades only (All regions)
- Get a $100 Ubber Eats voucher with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G & Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
- Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
- 2 months FREE of YouTube Premium with the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, A32 5G, S20 Fe 5G, A11, Note 20 Ultra 5G, Note 20 5G
- 4 months FREE of YouTube Premium with the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G and S21 ultra 5G
- 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan or 500MB on $28 prepaid plan with PPU
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $35+ Prepaid plans OR 250MB on the $30 Prepaid Plan with AutoPay option (for Canada-wide)
- $200 bill credit on LG Velvet 5G when you purchase online with Sweetpay
- $145 Savings ($45 waived connection fee + $100 bill credit) on new smartphone activations online on $45+ plans with Sweet Pay (all regions)
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $30+ Prepaid plans OR 250MB on the $25 Prepaid Plan with AutoPay option (for Province-wide plan)
Notable price changes:
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 64 GB now available with various plans
- Apple iPhone 12 64 GB now available with various plans
- Apple iPhone 12 128 GB now available with various plans
- Apple iPhone 12 256 GB now available with various plans
- Apple iPhone 12 mini 64 GB now available with various plans
- Apple iPhone 12 mini 128 GB now available with various plans
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro 512 GB now available with various plans
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB now available with various plans
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro 256 GB now available with various plans
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB now available with various plans
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 256 GB now available with various plans
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 512 GB now available with various plans
- Apple iPhone SE 128 GB now available with various plans
- Apple iPhone SE 64 GB now available with various plans
- Apple iPhone Xr 64 GB now available with various plans
- LG K61 128 GB now available with various plans
- LG G8X ThinQ 128 GB now available with various plans
- LG Velvet 128 GB now available with various plans
- Motorola Moto G Power 64 GB now available with various plans
- Motorola Moto E 32 GB now available with various plans
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Motorola One 5g Ace 128 GB
- Google Pixel 4a 128 GB now available with various plans
- Google Pixel 4a 5G 128 GB now available with various plans
- Google Pixel 5 128 GB now available with various plans
- Motorola Razr 128 GB now available with various plans
- ZTE Z557 8 GB now available with various plans
- ZTE Cymbal 2 32 GB now available with various plans
- Alcatel 1B 16 GB now available with various plans
- Alcatel 1X 32 GB now available with various plans
- Alcatel 3v 32 GB now available with various plans
- ZTE Blade A3 L 8 GB now available with various plans
- Motorola Edge Plus 256 GB now available with various plans
- Samsung Galaxy A11 32 GB now available with various plans
- Samsung Galaxy A21 32 GB now available with various plans
- Samsung Galaxy A50 64 GB now available with various plans
- Samsung Galaxy A70 128 GB now available with various plans
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 128 GB now available with various plans
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128 GB now available with various plans
- Samsung Galaxy S20 128 GB now available with various plans
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 128 GB now available with various plans
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 512 GB now available with various plans
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 5g 128 GB now available with various plans
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 128 GB now available with various plans
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 512 GB now available with various plans
- Various plans: Increase pricing on Samsung Galaxy S21 5g 128 GB
- Various plans: Increase pricing on Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5g 128 GB
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5g 256 GB now available with various plans
- Various plans: Increase pricing on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5g 128 GB
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5g 256 GB now available with various plans
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5g 512 GB now available with various plans
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 256 GB now available with various plans
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy A32 5g 64 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy A52 5g 128 GB
- Apple iPhone 11 64 GB now available with various plans
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64 GB now available with various plans
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 512 GB now available with various plans
New deals:
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans : get 7GB bonus data on the $50/$60//70 plans
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans : get 9GB $65 plans
- Get $5/mo. on BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans
- 2GB bonus data on the 2GB prepaid plan and $5 Off during12 Months
- Get up to 15GB of Bonus Data when you sign up on select plans.
On going deals:
- Get 3GB bonus data on the $40 Freedom plan
- Extra 9GB Bonus on Promo Freedom 6GB plan (Available only with Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max new activation or phone upgrade. Stackable with other bonus data offers.)
- Get Free Samsung Wallet Cover Case and PureGear Screen Protector with the Galaxy A50 Lightly Loved Device
- Get Free Gear4 D3O Clear Crystal Palace Case and PureGear Screen Protector with The Galaxy A70 Lightly Loved Device
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans : Get 5 GB on $85/$115 Canada/US plans
- Get 2GB bonus data on the $35 Freedom plan
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans : get 15GB on $75 and $85 plans
- Get 1 month of Visual Voicemail for Free
- Save the $10 connection fee when you order and activate a Prepaid SIM Card online
- Save up to $15/mo. for 24 months for each new line added (limited time offer)
- $130 savings with new phone activations or upgrades online on $45+/mo. MyTab plans ($100 bill credits + waived $30 connection fee)
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except iPhone 12 series)
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- Prepaid Freedom Talk + Text – 12 Month plan for $99/year
- $10/mo. off $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
On going deals:
- Sign up for a noSTRINGS Talk, Text & Data plan or Complete 95 Unlimited plan and save $10/mo. for the first 6 month
- Sasktel waiving all data overages until June 30, 2021
- For a limited time, get a select Nearly New device with a 2-year voice and data plan and save 50%
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness when you buy Apple Watch
- Get a $15/mo. credit for 12 months when you subscribe to a 15 GB or higher voice & data plan
- $400 Bonus credit on Samsung Galaxy S21 series with you trade-in your device (min. $1 value)
- $20/mo off for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel or buy a phone full retail price and sign up to a voice and data plan
- $20 noSTRINGS Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- In-store only: Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line (not added on WO)
Notable price changes:
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 5g 128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy S21 5g 128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5g 128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy A32 5g 64 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy A52 5g 128 GB
- Various plans: Increase pricing on Apple iPhone 11 64 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 64 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 mini 64 GB
New deals:
- Get your hands on a phone for $12/month with paybright. Depend on the model and your eligibility.
- Save up to $480 on mobile phones. Until June 30 inclusively.
On going deals:
- $50 credit offer each when referring someone
- Various phone discounts on select smartphones with Full Retail Price
New deals:
- Get the Motorola one 5G ace and you could receive free Moto Buds Charge true wireless headphones
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones
New deals:
- Get 7GB bonus data on the $45 / 50$ Freedom plan
- Get 9GB bonus data on $55 Freedom plans
On going deals:
- Update : $25 off on MaxWest Nitro 5P with $50 or $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
On going deals:
- Additional 50 Canada-wide minutes on $10 plan, 100MB Bonus Data on $15 plan
- 2GB Bonus data per month for 6 months on the $25+ plans (and an additional 1 GB of data with Auto-Allowance2)
- 20,000 PC Optimum points with new PC Mobile SIM card activation
On going deals:
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans ($22+ plans for QC) or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
