Telus sets new GHG emissions reduction targets

Telus has set new GHG emissions reduction targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, which is intended to increase corporate ambition on climate action.
“From our commitment to reducing GHG emissions, to operational carbon neutrality by 2030, and implementing the most expansive remote work program in Canada sustainable solutions are at the core of every decision we make at Telus,” said Telus CFO Doug French in a statement.
The Vancouver-based national carrier has committed to reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 46 percent by 2030 starting from 2019. For content, scope 1 emissions are direct emissions from owned or controlled sources.
It also committed to reducing absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from business travel and employee commuting by 46 percent from 2019 to 2030.
Lastly, Telus has committed to reducing scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, capital goods and use of sold products 75 percent per million dollars of revenue within the same timeframe.
Source: Telus
