Major sites like Amazon and Reddit back online following huge global web outage

Major sites like Amazon, Reddit and Shopify are back online following a huge global web outage earlier this morning.
The issues began at around 5:30am ET and impacted numerous sites including CNN, The New York Times and The Financial Times. Other sites affected by the outage included Twitch, Hulu, PayPal, HBO Max, GitHub and Vimeo.
The source of the problem was Fastly’s content delivery network (CDN). Fastly is a cloud computing service provider.
Fastly had stated that it was “investigating potential impact to performance with our CDN services.” At 6:44am ET, Fastly updated its status page to indicate that it had identified the issue and was implementing a fix.
“We identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across our POPs globally and have disabled that configuration. Our global network is coming back online,” Fastly said in a statement.
Although it’s known that the outage was caused by a “service outage,” there won’t be any additional details available until Fastly investigates the issue further.
Comments