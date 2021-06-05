Best Buy Canada drops prices on wireless headphones, gaming PCs, smart TVs, and more

Whether you’re looking for a gift for Father’s Day or for a soon-to-be grad after one of the weirdest school years in memory, Best Buy’s latest batch of Top Deals is serving up some steep discounts.
Check out the full list of deals below:
Insignia 43″ 1080p HD LED TV for $249.99 (save $50)
LG NanoCell 65″ 8K UHD HDR LCD webOS Smart TV for $1,599.99 (save $400)
Acer Predator Orion 3000 Gaming PC for $1,599.99 (save $400)
Acer Nitro 23.8″ FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $219.99 (save $60)
Sony WHXB900N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $249.99 (save $100)
Jabra Elite 85t In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $199.99 (save $100)
HP 15.6″ Laptop in Natural Silver for $749.99 (save $150)
JBL Xtreme 2 Rugged/Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $269.99 (save $130)
Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant for $249.99 (save $50)
Facebook Portal 10″ (2nd Gen) Smart Video Calling with Alexa for $149 (save $101)
Fitbit Sense Smartwatch with Stress Management Tools & Voice Assistant for $329.99 (save $30)
iRobot Roomba i8+ Robot Vacuum for $849.99 (save $250)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8″ 32GB Android Tablet for $159.99 (save 20)
Sony HT-S350 320-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $349.99 (save $50)
Ninja Nutri Ninja Duo Auto-iQ 1300W Stand Blender for $189.99 (save $30)
Veranda 3-Piece Patio Sectional for $1,099.99 (save $800)
