How to watch the 2021 Juno Awards in Canada

The biggest night in Canadian music is nearly here.
The 50th annual Juno Awards will be held on Sunday, June 6th at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
Once again, CBC is the exclusive broadcaster of the ceremony. This means you’ll be able to tune in via CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen and CBCMusic.ca/junos (globally).
CBC Music’s TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages will also livestream the show.
Some of the Canadian artists confirmed for the show are Jessie Reyez, Justin Bieber, Serena Ryder and JP Saxe. Presenters, meanwhile, include Alessia Cara, Michael Bublé and Kim’s Convenience star Andrew Phung.
In terms of the awards themselves, a total of 225 nominations have been given out this year. This includes The Weeknd (up for six awards, including Single of the Year, Album of the Year and Artist of the Year), Jessie Reyez (five nods, including Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year) and Justin Bieber (five nominations, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year).
The full list of nominees can be found here.
Source: CBC
