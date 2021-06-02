Huawei unveils the HarmonyOS-powered Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro

Huawei has unveiled two new watches running its new in-house HarmonyOS — the Huawei Watch 3 and Huawei Watch 3 Pro.
The 3 series is Huawei’s third offering in its smartwatch line. The China-based company launched its first smartwatch in 2015, followed by the Huawei Watch 2 in 2017.
Huawei Watch 3
The Huawei Watch 3 features a 60Hz 1.4-inch AMOLED display capable of pushing out 1,000 nits of brightness for ample outdoor visibility.
Huawei also trimmed down the watch’s bezels around the display. The watch is made of stainless steel and ceramic, weighs 63g without the strap, and measures 48mm x 49.6mm x 14mm.
Additionally, the smartwatch features all-day health monitoring with support for heart rate and blood oxygen tracking along with 24/7 stress and sleep tracking.
Here are all the sensors that the Huawei Watch 3 includes:
- Acceleration sensor
- Gyro sensor
- Geomagnetic sensor
- Optical heart rate sensor
- Ambient light sensor
- Barometric pressure sensor
- Temperature Sensor
The watch also features eSIM compatibility that enables 4G connections to make or receive calls in addition to streaming music and more.
Huawei has also integrated its AppGallery into the watch. This means that users will be able to download HarmonyOS apps directly onto the watch, eliminating the need for a smartphone.
The Huawei Watch 3 has a three-day battery life when 4G is enabled. It also features an ‘Ultra-Long Lasting Mode,’ which limits some functionality but delivers up to 14 days of battery life.
Huawei Watch 3 Pro
With the Watch 3 Pro, Huawei is going for a more premium look. The watch body is composed of titanium and ceramic, while the display is shielded by sapphire glass. The watch weighs 54g without the strap and measures 46.2mm x 46.2mm x 12.15mm with a 60Hz 1.43-inch AMOLED display.
Similar to the Watch 3, the Pro model also features all-day health monitoring with support for heart rate and blood oxygen tracking along with 24/7 stress and sleep tracking.
Here are all the sensors the Huawei Watch 3 features:
- Acceleration sensor
- Gyro sensor
- Geomagnetic sensor
- Optical heart rate sensor
- Ambient light sensor
- Barometric pressure sensor
- Temperature Sensor
Additionally, the Pro watch features an upgraded GPS tracking system that ensures more accurate results and includes a bigger battery Huawei says will last five days with 4G enabled and 21 days with the aforementioned Ultra-Long Lasting mode.
Availability
The Huawei Watch 3 will be available in Active, Classic, and Elite Editions, while the Huawei Watch 3 Pro will be available in Classic and Elite Editions.
The Huawei Watch 3 will be on sale in the United Kingdom on June 18 via the Huawei Store for £349.99 (about $597.70 CAD).
The Huawei Watch 3 Pro, on the other hand, will be available in the UK from June 28 through the Huawei Store and select retailers, with prices beginning at £499.99 (about $854 CAD).
MobileSyrup has reached out to Huawei about information regarding Canadian availability and pricing.
Image credit: Huawei
Source: Huawei
Comments