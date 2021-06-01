Samsung and AMD announce upcoming Exynos mobile chips will offer ray-tracing

Smartphone manufacturer Samsung and chip-maker AMD have been working on a GPU together since 2019, and now the pair are announcing a major update.
During AMD’s Computex keynote, AMD said that the Exynos system-on-chip will feature RDNA 2 graphics technology that delivers a notable upgrade in performance to Samsung’s upcoming flagship mobile devices. While AMD hasn’t revealed much yet, this next-gen mobile GPU will sport ray-tracing and variable rate-shading.
Heavily touted by the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and graphics cards, ray-tracing is a rendering technique that generates realistic lighting that bounces off of virtual objects. It’s a little difficult to describe, but it makes in-game lighting look far more realistic.
However, it’s important to note that Samsung smartphones with Exynos chipsets typically don’t come to Canada and instead Samsung usually offers variants with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips instead.
“The next place you’ll find RDNA 2 will be the high-performance mobile phone market,” said AMD CEO Lisa Su said on stage at Computex Taipei. “AMD has partnered with industry leader Samsung for several years to accelerate graphics innovation in the mobile market, and we’re happy to announce that we’ll bring custom graphics IP to Samsung’s next flagship mobile SoC with ray tracing and variable rate shading capabilities. We’re really looking forward to Samsung providing more details later this year.”
In markets outside of North America, the Exynos 2100 chip is available in Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series of smartphones. The chipset offers an ARM-designed Mali-G78, which the company says delivers 40 percent better graphical performance than its predecessor, the Exynos 990.
At Computex, AMD also showed off new products and other collaborations, including more details surrounding the graphics hardware featured in Tesla’s upcoming in-vehicle infotainment systems.
Via: Engadget
