The Source discounts Huawei Watch GT (2019) to just $89.99 [Out of stock]

Update 01/06/2021 3:36pm ET: The Source is sold out of the Huawei Watch GT (2019).
The Source currently has the Huawei Watch GT (2019), a GPS-enabled smartwatch, on sale until June 30th.
The double chipset watch features two-week battery life and is available for $89.99 instead of the regular $259.99 price tag.
The Huawei Watch GT is waterproof up to 50 meters and offers swimming data such as calories burned, the number of turns and average SWOLF (combination of your stroke count and time in water), to improve your swimming.
Additionally, the LiteOS-powered watch features an AMOLED HD colour touch screen complemented by thin ceramic bezels. The watch also has Huawei’s TruSeen 3.0 heart rate monitor that provides efficient and accurate real-time measurement of your heart rate and heart health.
The Huawei Watch GT’s compatibility isn’t limited to just Huawei smartphones and can be paired with any iOS or Android smartphone. The watch received a decent 7/10 rating when MobileSyrup reviewed it back in 2019.
Source: The Source
