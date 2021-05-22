Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [May 17-23]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.
We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing many movies to hit digital platforms much sooner than planned, we’ll make note of any major films — as well as other notable streaming service news — that fall into this category when applicable.
Amazon Prime Video
Cher & The Loneliest Elephant
Music icon Cher (“If I Could Turn Back Time”) travels to Pakistan to help save “the world’s loneliest elephant,” Kaavaan, who is being kept in life-threatening conditions in a rundown zoo.
Cher & The Loneliest Elephant was directed by Jonathan Finnigan (Marco Polo: The China Mystery Revealed).
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: May 19th, 2021 (on the Smithsonian Channel)
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 46 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 percent (based on six reviews)
P!nk: All I Know So Far [Amazon Original]
Director Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) follows singer-songwriter P!nk (“Lady Marmalade”) in the lead-up to her 2019 Beautiful Trauma World Tour.
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: May 21st, 2021
Genre: Music documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 39 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 55 percent (based on 11 reviews)
Stream P!nk: All I Know So Far here.
Solos [Amazon Original]
Created by David Weil (Hunters), this anthology series explores what it means to be human through the relationships we form with one another.
Solos features an ensemble cast that includes Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables), Morgan Freeman (The Shawshank Redemption), Helen Mirren (The Queen) and Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians).
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: May 21st, 2021
Genre: Drama
Runtime: Seven episodes (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Solos here.
An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $69/year.
Apple TV+
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything [Apple Original]
This docuseries explores the musicians who had a major impact on culture in 1971, including John Lennon, Joni Mitchell, Aretha Franklin and Marvin Gaye.
Apple TV+ Canada release date: May 21st, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on six reviews)
Stream 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything here.
The Me You Can’t See [Apple Original]
Amazing conversation between Prince Harry and @daxshepard about #ACEs and why it's so important to care for ourselves. #TheMeYouCantSee airs May 21 on @AppleTV and for resources on healing from #ACEs, check out https://t.co/jLgOOe7il4 launching TODAY! https://t.co/LGbalel94Z
— Dr. Nadine Burke Harris (@DrBurkeHarris) May 13, 2021
While he’s been big in the news lately for the Royal Family drama, Prince Harry has also teamed up with media mogul Oprah Winfrey on a new mental health and well-being docuseries.
The Me You Can’t See will feature discussions between the Duke of Sussex and Winfrey and such guests as the San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan (also a former Toronto Raptor), popstar Lady Gaga (“Born This Way”) and actress Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction).
Apple TV+ Canada release date: May 21st, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream The Me You Can’t See here.
Trying (Season 2) [Apple Original]
Now that Nikki and Jason have been approved to adopt, their next struggle is being matched with a child.
Trying was created by Andy Wolton (The Amazing World of Gumball) and stars Esther Smith (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Rafe Spall (Black Mirror) and Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter series).
Apple TV+ Canada release date: May 21st, 2021 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Trying here.
An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month.
Crave
Black Monday (Season 3)
Mo, Dawn and Blair get up to new antics in the latest season of Showtime’s Wall Street stock market crash comedy.
Black Monday was created by Jordan Cahan and David Caspe (Marry Me) and stars Don Cheadle (Hotel Rwanda),
Crave release date: May 23rd, 2021 at 10pm ET (first episode, new episodes every Sunday)
Genre: Dark comedy
Runtime: 10 episodes (about 30 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Black Monday here.
The Chi (Season 4)
In the aftermath of an act of police brutality, Jake, Papa and Kevin confront the harsh reality of a broken system while friends and neighbours rise up to take action.
The Chi was created by Lena Waithe (Master of None) and stars Jacob Latimore (Detroit), Alex Hibbert (Moonlight) and Shamon Brown, Jr. (acting debut).
Crave release date: May 23rd, 2021 at 9pm ET (first episode, new episodes every Sunday)
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 10 episodes (about 1 hour each minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream The Chi here.
Wonder Woman 1984
After releasing on the HBO Max streaming service in the U.S. and on PVOD in Canada in December, Wonder Woman 1984 is finally available on Crave.
The film follows Wonder Woman as she reunites with past love Steve Trevor to fight business tycoon Maxwell Lord and the superhuman Cheetah.
Wonder Woman 1984 reunites director Patty Jenkins with Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), while Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids) join the cast.
Original release date: December 25th, 2020 (on PVOD and in select Canadian theatres)
Crave release date: May 21st, 2021
Genre: Superhero
Runtime: 2 hours, 31 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 59 percent (based on 426 reviews)
Stream Wonder Woman 1984 here. Note that a Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
A standard Crave subscription is priced at $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.
Disney+
Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. [Disney+ Star Original]
Freakishly mutated supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing) struggles to manage his company, Advanced Idea Mechanics (A.I.M.), as well as his personal life.
Based on Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s Marvel Comics character of the same name, Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. was created by Jordan Blum (Community) and Patton Oswalt (The King of Queens) and features the voices of Oswalt, Aimee Garcia (Lucifer), Ben Schwartz (Parks & Recreation) and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).
Disney+ Canada/Hulu release date: May 21st, 2021
Genre: Adult animated comedy
Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent (based on 17 reviews)
Stream Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. here.
A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada.
Netflix
Army of the Dead [Netflix Original]
A group of soldiers takes on a Las Vegas casino heist during a zombie apocalypse.
Army of the Dead was co-written and directed by Zack Snyder (Zack Snyder’s Justice League) and stars Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy series), Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children), Omari Hardwick (Sorry to Bother You), Ana de la Reguera (Goliath), Theo Rossi (Marvel’s Luke Cage) and stand-up comedian Tig Notaro.
It’s worth noting that a live-action prequel film and anime prequel series are also in development.
Netflix Canada release date: May 21st, 2021
Genre: Zombie, heist
Runtime: 2 hours, 28 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 73 percent (based on 124 reviews)
Stream Army of the Dead here.
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 3) [Netflix Original]
The campers’ plan to leave Isla Nublar is upended by a tropical storm, trapping them on the island with a lethal new threat.
Set during the events of the first Jurassic World film, Camp Cretaceous was created by Zack Stentz (X-Men: First Class) and features the voices of Paul-Mikél Williams (Sydney to the Max), Jenna Ortega (You) and Ryan Potter (Big Hero 6).
Netflix Canada release date: May 21st, 2021
Genre: Animated fantasy
Runtime: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous here.
Special (Season 2) [Netflix Original]
Special follows Ryan, a young gay man with mild cerebral palsy, as he pursues his life goals.
The series was created by Ryan O’Connell and stars him as a character named Ryan who’s inspired by his real-life experiences.
Netflix Canada release date: May 20th, 2021
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Special here.
A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $14.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $18.99/month (4K-supported).
