This week on the SyrupCast, MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke, “bad boi” Brad Bennett and Android specialist Dean Daley, unpack everything from Google I/O 2021’s keynote.
Before diving into all the news from Google I/O, the team talks about how much Canadians spent on streaming services in 2020 and the ongoing music streaming app war.
After the news segment, Brad and Dean shoot rapid-fire questions at Patrick regarding all the Apple products that he reviewed this week, including the 2021 iMac, iPad Pro and Apple TV.
Finally, to cap off the end of the conversation, the trio unpacks some of our favourites announcements from Google I/O, including new camera tech and the really funky android 12 visual refresh.
